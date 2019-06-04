Report: Patriots Release TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins

The Patriots signed the veteran tight end to a one-year deal in April.

By Jenna West
June 04, 2019

The Patriots are releasing veteran tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Seferian-Jenkins is stepping away for a month to deal with undisclosed personal issues. The Boston Globe's Nora Princiotti added that the tight end hopes to be ready to come back to football in July.

The Patriots signed Seferian-Jenkins to a one-year, veteran-minimum deal in April after the Jaguars declined to pick up his option in February. He was absent from team activities in May and missed New England's mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

With Rob Gronkowski in retirement and Seferian-Jenkins cut, the Patriots enter the 2019 season with tight ends Ben Watson, Matt LaCosse, Stephen Anderson, Ryan Izzo and Andrew Beck on their roster.

