Jacksoville Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell believes there is one thing between a trip to the playoffs and sitting at home watching them is quarterback.

In this case for Jacksonville, that means free agent acquistion Nick Foles.

Jacksonville signed the former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback to a four-year, $88 million deal after going 5–11 in 2018, a season removed from reaching the AFC Championship game.

"First things first, last year sucked," Campbell told NFL.com's Ian Rapoport. "Our youth really showed. Once we started losing guys, having some injuries, having some real adversity, we really didn't handle it well. And that's youth. Experience really pays dividends in a situation there."

The Jaguars made changes, getting rid of quarterback Blake Bortles and selecting Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen in the first round of the NFL draft.

"The thing I love about this year is it really comes down to Nick Foles," Campbell said. "He's a guy who's over 30, has a lot of experience, won a Super Bowl MVP, but really what he brings is that confidence. He's a natural leader. When he breaks the team huddle at the end of practice, you can see guys really hear him and that's so important. Obviously what he can do throwing the ball is great, but what he does for the actual overall team, giving us more confidence and belief..

Jacksonville starts their 2019 season on Sept. 8 at home against the Kansas City Chiefs.