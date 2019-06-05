Raiders, Packers to Play Preseason Game in Winnipeg

The NFL will return to Canada for the first time in six years this August when the Raiders and Packers meet in Winnipeg.

By Damichael Cole
June 05, 2019

The NFL will return to Canada for the first time in six years this August when the Raiders and Packers meet in Winnipeg. 

The game, which will take place during Week 3 of the preseason, will be held Aug. 22 at IG Field, the home of the CFL's Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Oakland will be considered the home team.

The exhibition will mark the NFL's first game north of the border since Dec. 1, 2013, when the Bills hosted the Falcons at the Rogers Centre in Toronto. The Falcons won that game 34-31 in overtime.

It won't be Oakland's only trip out of the United States this season. The Raiders will also host the Bears in Week 5 of the regular season at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. That game will be the first NFL contest played at that stadium, which was specifically built to accomodate football.

The Raiders, who finished 4–12 last season and added star receiver Antonio Brown this offseason, will be the first team in NFL history to play in three countries in one season. 

