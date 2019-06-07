The Patriots received their Super Bowl rings on Thursday night to commemorate their championship victory over the Rams.

The bling, which New England called "The greatest ring of all-time" on Twitter, features the Patriots logo on the front with six diamond Lombardi Trophies. Each players' name and number is engraved on the sides of their rings, as well as Super Bowl LIII's final score and the team's "Still Here" rally cry. The design includes 20 sapphires and 422 diamonds totaling 9.85 carats.

New England's Super Bowl LIII title is its sixth since 2001 and second in the past three seasons.

Tom Brady posted a video before the ceremony to share how excited he was to pick up his ring and add to his collection. The quarterback, coach Bill Belichick and several players eagerly showed off their new hardware online.

Here's a look some past Patriots Super Bowl ring designs.

Brady and the Patriots will chase another championship when they start the 2019 regular season against the Steelers at home. Kickoff for the season opener is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 8.