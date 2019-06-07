Patriots Receive Super Bowl Rings and Show Us That They're 'Still Here'

The ring design features 422 diamonds and the team's "Still Here" motto.

By Jenna West
June 07, 2019

The Patriots received their Super Bowl rings on Thursday night to commemorate their championship victory over the Rams.

The bling, which New England called "The greatest ring of all-time" on Twitter, features the Patriots logo on the front with six diamond Lombardi Trophies. Each players' name and number is engraved on the sides of their rings, as well as Super Bowl LIII's final score and the team's "Still Here" rally cry. The design includes 20 sapphires and 422 diamonds totaling 9.85 carats.

New England's Super Bowl LIII title is its sixth since 2001 and second in the past three seasons.

Tom Brady posted a video before the ceremony to share how excited he was to pick up his ring and add to his collection. The quarterback, coach Bill Belichick and several players eagerly showed off their new hardware online.

Here's a look some past Patriots Super Bowl ring designs.

Brady and the Patriots will chase another championship when they start the 2019 regular season against the Steelers at home. Kickoff for the season opener is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 8.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message