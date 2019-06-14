These past few weeks saw the end of mandatory minicamp for several NFL teams and, true to form, a number of clubs choreographed a day off for some kind of team bonding activity.

The Broncos had a field day. The Jets went golfing. The Buccaneers got their workout cancelled thanks to a made field goal by Cairo Santos. The Bills canceled practice for a team bonding activity. The Raiders canceled their final practice. The Patriots canceled their final two practices and went paintballing.

These moments are fun. It’s something your high school coach might have done. It’s block and tackle coaching, revealing (slightly) the inner lightheartedness behind your outward autocrat. But does it also undermine the overarching message from most coaches when it comes to offseason workouts?

See if you can follow my logic here: If coaches generally take the stance that voluntary offseason activities and mandatory minicamp are essential, or important enough to huff and puff when players don’t show up (remember Freddie Kitchens saying “the offense” was being installed in Odell Beckham Jr.’s absence?), why squander a portion of that precious time?

Don’t get me wrong. I’m in full support of any player who feels he can get a better, more peaceful workout at home with clearer headspace during voluntary workouts. The garble about “togetherness” and “setting the tempo from the top down” was hurled out the window the day Tom Brady stopped showing up and the Patriots still won the Super Bowl. Is it fair to wonder if coaches aren’t doing themselves any favors by basically saying “Oh yeah, this is vital, but whatever, let’s dunk John Elway in a water booth.”

I think, if coaches wanted to better define their stances on offseason workouts, they could go about it one of two ways:

1) Cement yourself as a player’s coach, and continue slicing days off. Make it clear that these days are for the younger players who need work, or general polishing from an NFL perspective and that, if they have any desire to make an NFL roster, they should probably hang around and make themselves visible.

2) Be the autocrat and demand that everyone shows up. Want your players to fall into line? Come out and say that they should show up, regardless of whether or not its voluntary, and incur the fine. Show your players that you are willing to sacrifice something, too, even if it’s merely financial.

Or, 3) keep doing what your doing, send mixed messages, play both sides of the fence and get upset when your players decide to do the same thing.

The choice is yours!

Not getting this newsletter in your inbox yet? Sign up for The MMQB’s Morning Huddle.

HOT READS

NOW ON THE MMQB: Kellen Winslow Jr.: The man you never knew…. In Praise Of week continues, with Jenny Vrentas on defense…. Carson Wentz’s new deal is more complicated than you think.... and more.

WHAT YOU MAY HAVE MISSED: League on Fire: The Rise and Fall of the Alliance of American Football (Parts I and II)….. In Praise Of: NFL kickers!.... The Chicago Bears turn 100... and more.

PRESS COVERAGE

1. Lamar Jackson to meet with renowned throwing coach Tom House this offseason.

2. Khalil Mack, still unstoppable on the edge.

3. Who will be the next GM of the Texans?

4. The Cowboys could be inching toward a $34 million per year deal with Dak Prescott.

5. Watch Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees haul in a punt.

THE KICKER

We're all confused, what's to lose?

Question? Comment? Story idea? Let the team know at talkback@themmqb.com