XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck Unsure If Johnny Manziel Will Be in Draft

Oliver Luck said the XFL is waiting to see what players get cut from NFL rosters before finalizing its draft pool.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 16, 2019

Johnny Manziel's future in football is far from certain.

The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner recently come out to express his interest in potentially playing for the XFL's franchise in Houston when the league opens in February.

However, commissioner Oliver Luck told Tom Schad of USA Today he isn't sure about whether or not Manziel would be added to the draft pool.

Luck explained how they are going through workouts in each of the eight cities that will host a team. After the initial round of workouts, he expects to get 200 to 250 players to add to the draft pool. He also said the workouts are more so the coaches in the league could get a look at players who might deserve a shot, and so that is why Manziel has not been invited.

"There are a lot of guys that played in the AAF and played all seven games or whatever they had. We didn’t invite them here because we've got enough tape on them," Luck told USA Today. "So Johnny has some tape, right? Whether it's Canada—and we have two coaches from the CFL, [Marc] Trestman and June Jones. Or there's college. What he did obviously in the NFL.

"If eight guys say, 'we'd like that guy in the league,' we’ll put him in the league. Or put him in the draft pool. Whether teams draft him, that's up to the individual head coaches."

Luck added that the league will wait to finalize the draft pool after NFL teams finish cuts for the next season, noting plenty of good players who lose out on position battles in training camp could become available for the XFL. The draft is set for October.

Manziel, who played college football at Texas A&M and was drafted by the Browns with the No. 22 pick in 2014, has since played in the CFL and most recently the AAF.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message