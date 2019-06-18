Brett Favre Teases Comeback on Instagram Before Deleting Post

Favre reportedly said his Instagram account was hacked.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
June 18, 2019

For a short while on Tuesday afternoon, Brett Favre appeared to be making a return to the NFL.

Favre, 49, announced on Instagram that he was planning on making a comeback to the NFL for the 2020 season before immediately deleting the post and causing a stir.

"A true champion sticks to his or her calling," the post said. "I will be coming out of retirement and making my return to play in the NFL for the 2020 season. Stay tuned for more #news!"

But Favre fans shouldn't hold their breath. Despite famously backing out of his retirement in 2008, Favre told TMZ Sports that his account had been hacked, putting to rest any possibility of a return after officially retiring in 2010 with the Minnesota Vikings.

An 11-time Pro Bowler, Favre was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

