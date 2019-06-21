For those looking for someone to capture their engagement on video, Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is may just be your guy.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Olsen is heard enthusiastically congratulating a newly engaged couple in a video he took of the proposal on his phone.

"So I'm walking through my hotel in Nashville when this dude gets down on a knee," Olsen shared. "I wish I had my engagement on video so I pull my phone out and capture it."

Who is more excited about the proposal: The couple, or @gregolsen88? 😂💙



"DID SHE SAY YES? I GOT IT ON VIDEO DUDE, I'M GONNA SEND IT TO YOU!" pic.twitter.com/CXDtzCarOz — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 21, 2019

Olsen was so excited to be a part of the moment, his joy might even be greater than the couple's. The best part? Olsen didn't even know who the people were. He was just that happy for them, adding that the proposal was "the best thing I've ever witnessed."

"Did she say yes?" Olsen yells. "I got it on video, dude. I'm going to send it to you."

"Oh my God, you're my hero," the man said back.

At the very end of the video, the man seems to look up and finally realize who it was that was taking the video. The couple likely never expected Olsen to be a part of the big moment, but they're sure lucky he was.