Watch: Greg Olsen Shares Excitement After Capturing Couple's Engagement on Video

Olsen may have been more excited than the couple themselves.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
June 21, 2019

For those looking for someone to capture their engagement on video, Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is may just be your guy.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Olsen is heard enthusiastically congratulating a newly engaged couple in a video he took of the proposal on his phone. 

"So I'm walking through my hotel in Nashville when this dude gets down on a knee," Olsen shared. "I wish I had my engagement on video so I pull my phone out and capture it."

Olsen was so excited to be a part of the moment, his joy might even be greater than the couple's. The best part? Olsen didn't even know who the people were. He was just that happy for them, adding that the proposal was "the best thing I've ever witnessed."

"Did she say yes?" Olsen yells. "I got it on video, dude. I'm going to send it to you." 

"Oh my God, you're my hero," the man said back.

At the very end of the video, the man seems to look up and finally realize who it was that was taking the video. The couple likely never expected Olsen to be a part of the big moment, but they're sure lucky he was.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message