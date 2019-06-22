Most fans know Kenny Moore as the Colts' star cornerback, but a chance encounter during his rookie season led to him making a deep impact on one Indianapolis resident.

In 2017, Moore was driving home from handing out turkeys at Lucas Oil Stadium when he saw a dog run into the street and get hit by a car. Moore pulled over to help the dog's owner, Max Dickson, and offered to drive them to a veterinarian. The first vet said the dog, Chica, needed surgery and recommended a place where she could go for the operation.

Moore drove Dickson and Chica to the second vet's office and decided to wait with Dickson through the surgery after seeing his special connection with his dog. The cornerback thought he was just offering a nice gesture, but he later learned why Dickson and Chica had such a tight bond.

Dickson's father, Drew, recently published a blog post where he shares details on Moore's kind act and his son's life.

Dickson found Chica as a stray dog while living in Costa Rica and brought her to the states when he moved to Indianapolis in 2017. His father revealed that when Moore saved Chica's life, the cornerback helped Max, who struggles with anxiety and depression, in a way too.

Dickson now lives in Florida, and he and Moore still keep in touch. Last season, Moore invited Dickson to a Colts game and had dinner with him afterward.

"Max is doing great now. He's been working full-time, got super healthy, started running marathons, and is now on the good path," Drew Dickson wrote in his blog post. "These were his choices, they had to be, and he did it. But it almost didn't turn out this way. Kenny made sure he stayed on that path.

"This guy Kenny, I want to reach out and give him the biggest hug he ever got. I want to tell him that he is special. I want to thank him for saving Chica's life. I want to thank him for saving my son's."

Moore signed with the Patriots in May 2017 but ended up in Indianapolis after the Colts claimed him off waivers that September. He played in five games for the Colts that year before a breakout 2018 season. Moore recorded 63 solo tackles and three interceptions while starting 15 games to earn a four-year extension worth over $30 million this spring.

Moore never expected to receive any attention for his kind act and said his experience with Dickson and Chica restored his faith in humanity.

"It just goes back to that saying–be nice to everybody because you don’t know what they’re going through," Moore told Colts.com. "I would never have guessed he was going through something like that in his life. I was just glad that I could be that relief."