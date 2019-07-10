Patriots Legend Richard Seymour Shining at World Series of Poker

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Seymour enters the fifth day of competition in 35th place out of 8,569 competitors.

By Michael Shapiro
July 10, 2019

Former Patriots defensive end Richard Seymour appears to be thriving in his newest career after retiring from the NFL in 2012.

Seymour currently sits in 35th place in the World Series of Poker entering day five of the competition by ranking in the top 0.4% of the 8,569 entrants.

The seven-time Pro Bowler currently holds a 2,750,000 chip stack. Dean Morrone leads all players with 4,980,000 chips.

Seymour is guaranteed $35,000 for reaching day five of the tournament. The winner will receive $10 million. 

Seymour is no poker novice, winning nearly $500,000 in his poker career, per ESPN's Tim Fiorvanti. He has a long way to go to match his NFL earnings, though, which total $89.5 million over 12 seasons. 

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message