Former Patriots defensive end Richard Seymour appears to be thriving in his newest career after retiring from the NFL in 2012.

Seymour currently sits in 35th place in the World Series of Poker entering day five of the competition by ranking in the top 0.4% of the 8,569 entrants.

The seven-time Pro Bowler currently holds a 2,750,000 chip stack. Dean Morrone leads all players with 4,980,000 chips.

Seymour is guaranteed $35,000 for reaching day five of the tournament. The winner will receive $10 million.

day 5 @WSOP 115BB 📈📈

we’re still here !!!!!! 📣🐎🐎 — Richard Seymour (@BigSey93) July 10, 2019

Seymour is no poker novice, winning nearly $500,000 in his poker career, per ESPN's Tim Fiorvanti. He has a long way to go to match his NFL earnings, though, which total $89.5 million over 12 seasons.