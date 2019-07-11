Redskins DB Josh Norman Leaps Over Bull in Pamplona, Spain

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Norman avoided becoming the sixth person to be gored by a bull during the nine-day festival. 

By Michael Shapiro
July 11, 2019

Josh Norman will likely have the best summer vacation story when the Redskins reunite as a team in August by sharing tales from his time in Pamplona, Spain.

Washington's cornerback participated in the Running of the Bulls on Wednesday and shared a photo from the event via Twitter. Video was also released on Thursday of Norman leaping over a bull with some serious elevation.

"A single picture can say a thousand words in one with that being said, this picture does that number no justice," Norman wrote on Twitter. "I would start with 100,000 thousand!!! as the basement floor and elevate from there."

Norman avoided being gored by a bull in Pamplona. There have been five reported accidents during this year's event, per ESPN

Perhaps Norman's offseason adventure can fuel a return to form in 2019. The Coastal Carolina product has yet to reach the Pro Bowl in three seasons with Washington after an All-Pro campaign with the Panthers in 2015.

