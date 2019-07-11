Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is apparently willing to go the extra mile to bring a Super Bowl to Tennessee.

Vrabel appeared on the 'Bussin' With the Boys' podcast on Tuesday and sat down with Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan and former Tennessee linebacker Will Compton. And after some discussion of Vrabel's playing career and rise through the coaching ranks, the trio got down to business and discussed a truly serious matter.

Lewan asked Vrabel if he'd "cut off his d---" to win a Super Bowl with the Titans, even after claiming three as a linebacker for the Patriots. Vrabel seemed pretty comfortable with his response.

"[I've] been married 20 years. Yeah, probably," Vrabel said. "She’d be like do you want me to do it? Do you want to do it now?"

Mike Vrabel would cut off his dick if it meant the Titans win a Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/qadlIR5qqe — The Off Day WEEI.com (@OffDayPod) July 11, 2019

Perhaps Vrabel's age makes him more amenable to a potential procedure. Lewan is apparently less dedicated to the Titans' Super Bowl hopes and refused to undergo such a sensitive surgery for his team.

Tennessee sits on the fringe of Super Bowl contention in 2019. The Titans finished with a 9–7 record in each of the last three seasons and have reached the playoffs just once since 2009.

Vrabel enters his second year as the Titans' head coach in 2019. He won the Super Bowl with New England in 2001, 2003 and 2004.