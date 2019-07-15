While Devin Hester might be retired, Bears fans can already start dreaming of the next member of the Hester family.

Hester shared a new video to his Instagram that showcased his son Dray at the Top 100 Central Florida camp. In the clip, Dray is seen dancing past defenders just like his dad used to do for Chicago and other teams.

"Great day Dray at Top 100 central Florida camp, all your hard work is starting to pay off," the proud father wrote. "Now we see what you can do, but for me my job is to make sure the next time you see him. It’s a lot better then the first."

Hester is former wide receiver and return specialist who was selected by the Bears in the 2006 NFL draft out of Miami. In his 11-year league career, he also played for the Falcons, Ravens and Seahawks. Because of Hester's ridiculous ability to create space for himself on the field, he's regarded as one of the best return specialists in NFL history.

While the second coming of Hester seems clear, NFL fans will sadly have to wait a little while longer to see the action on Sundays.