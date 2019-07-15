Report: 49ers, Kicker Robbie Gould Reach Deal

49ers kicker Robbie Gould will reportedly sign a long-term contract before the deadline for franchise players to sign a deal.

By Scooby Axson
July 15, 2019

The San Francisco 49ers and placekicker Robbie Gould have reached an agreement on a long-term deal, ESPN.com's Adam Schefter reports.

According to the report, Gould has a four-year, $19 million deal, with $10.5 million fully guaranteed over the first two seasons. The contract includes an option clause that could turn the deal into a $15 million guaranteed contract.

The 49ers placed the franchise tag on Gould on February and the two sides had a July 15 deadline to agree to a contract. The 2019 franchise tag amount for kickers is $4.971 million.

Last season, Gould set the 49ers' single-season record by hitting 33 of 34 of his field goal attempts.

Just a few days ago, Gould was unsure of his contract sitaution.

"There’s deadlines and things that will kind of take part,” Gould said on the Murph & Mac Podcast. “My agent, like I said, I got to the point where I just wanted him to handle it. I don’t want to deal with it. I don’t want to focus on it. We have things, deadlines, that the CBA allows to happen, and you [make] decisions as those happen.”

In 14 seasons, Gould's 87.7% career field goal percentage ranks second in NFL history.

