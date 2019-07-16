New Giants receiver Golden Tate said Detroit's Matthew Stafford is the best quarterback he's ever played with during his nine NFL seasons and praised the underrated signal caller's abilities. Tate's words carry even more weight when considering he also previously played with Russell Wilson in Seattle and Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles in Philadelphia.

"Stafford's been the best quarterback I've played with," Tate said Sunday in speaking with ClickOnDetroit.com. "The guy can flat out play, he's tough, and his attitude is amazing, and he just wants to play ball. For me, I have nothing but praises for him. It’s almost unfair despite how great he is, he doesn’t have a ring to show for it.”

The Lions never managed to win a playoff game with Tate despite qualifying for the postseason twice. Detroit only managed three playoff appearances with Stafford under center.

Tate spent four and a half seasons in Detroit with Stafford before the Lions traded him to the Eagles in October. After finishing the 2018 season in Philadelphia, the former Pro Bowl wideout agreed to a four-year deal with the Giants in March. Tate finished the 2018 season with 74 receptions for 795 yards and four touchdowns through 15 games.

The 30-year-old Notre Dame product began his career in Seattle, catching passes from Matt Hasselbeck, Tarvaris Jackson and then Russell Wilson, who was under center during Tate's last two seasons with the Seahawks.

Tate will spend the upcoming season playing for Eli Manning in New York, who has held on to the starting slot over Giants' first-round draft pick Daniel Jones. Tate has tallied 611 receptions for 7,214 yards and 38 touchdowns during his nine-season career.