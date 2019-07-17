Cardinals Cut OT Desmond Harrison After Arrest Warrant Filed

Harrison was claimed by the Cardinals off waivers in June after he was waived by the Browns. 

By Michael Shapiro
July 17, 2019

The Cardinals released offensive tackle Desmond Harrison on Wednesday, the team announced.

Police in Greensboro N.C. issued a felony arrest warrant for Harrison early Wednesday morning, according to Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski. Harrison is reportedly being charged with "person by strangulation and assault on a female by a male," per Sobleski.

Arizona claimed Harrison off waivers in June after he was released by the Browns after one season in Cleveland. Harrison started the first eight games of 2018 for the Browns, but he was benched for the second half of the season.

Harrison played for three colleges before joining the NFL. He was suspended multiple times while at Texas, ending his college career with West Georgia. 

The 25-year-old tackle went undrafted in 2018. 

