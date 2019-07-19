Thief Tries to Sell Mark May's Stolen Super Bowl Rings on 'Pawn Stars'

"Pawn Stars" aids in helping former Redskins player and ESPN analyst Mark May recover stolen Super Bowl rings.

By Scooby Axson
July 19, 2019

Authorities in Arizona say that a man tried to sell two Super Bowl rings stolen from former Washington Redskins offensive lineman Mark May at the pawn shop featured in the television show "Pawn Stars."

According to Tempe, Arizona police, Marcel Behnert, also stole several Michael Kors watches from May.

The items were stolen from May on April 29.

May wore the rings, from Super Bowl XVII and Super Bowl XXII, at a Scottsdale, Arizona charity event in February and stayed at a local hotel after the show.

May received a call in July from Pawn Stars‘ sports memorabilia collector Diamond Don asking if the Super Bowl rings were for sale.

Gold & Silver Pawn in Las Vegas then called police and said that Behnert was the man who tried to sell the Super Bowl rings for $12,000, according to ABC 15.

"I asked the pawn broker how much the guy was looking for, and he told me the amount, and my first reaction was, 'Each?' And he goes, 'No, for both of them,'" Pawn Stars general manager Andy Zimmerman.

Zimmerman said that how he figured Behnert was up to no good. 

Behnert now faces charges of theft and trafficking stolen property.

"When someone comes in like that, they smell a rat if you don’t have a receipt or if you don’t have a story or proof of ownership," May said to ABC15. "Once (the pawn shop owners) smelled a rat, they turned it over to Diamond Don, and he’s like, 'No, I know Mark May. I know that he’s not pawning his rings to give them to some guy."

