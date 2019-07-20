Antonio Brown is taking his offseason workouts to the next level.

In a new video posted to his Twitter account on Saturday, Brown is seen continuing to put in work ahead of his first season with the Raiders—this time catching bricks with one hand mid-air while shirtless and wearing loafers.

The seven-time Pro Bowl receiver has showed off his skills before. Early in July, Brown was featured in a number of training videos that showcased his agility and hand-eye coordination, including one that had him wearing strobe glasses while balancing himself on a fitness ball.

But catching bricks one-handed in mid-air? With loafers on?

That's just something else.