Brown's training routines are out of this world.
Antonio Brown is taking his offseason workouts to the next level.
In a new video posted to his Twitter account on Saturday, Brown is seen continuing to put in work ahead of his first season with the Raiders—this time catching bricks with one hand mid-air while shirtless and wearing loafers.
All day baby @realgametips pic.twitter.com/d10S2uJCqO— AB (@AB84) July 20, 2019
The seven-time Pro Bowl receiver has showed off his skills before. Early in July, Brown was featured in a number of training videos that showcased his agility and hand-eye coordination, including one that had him wearing strobe glasses while balancing himself on a fitness ball.
There’s a reason they call you the 🐐 @AB84 You crushed this hand eye coordination drill! @Raiders @TheRaidersWire @BleacherReport @ESPNNFL @NFL @nflnetwork @NFLTotalAccess @BleacherNfl @espn @SportsCenter @gmfb #athletixrehab pic.twitter.com/WThjk48xCV— Dr Reef (@doctor_reef) July 2, 2019
Intense drill with my guy @AB84 working hand eye coordination with strobe glasses, balance on @bosufitness with inc challenge from strobes, resisted arms simulating defenders while attacking the ball @BleacherReport @Raiders @TheRaidersWire @NFL @nflnetwork @ESPNNFL @SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/XmLQ8ktAVa— Dr Reef (@doctor_reef) July 10, 2019
But catching bricks one-handed in mid-air? With loafers on?
That's just something else.