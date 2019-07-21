The Dolphins waived defensive tackle Kendrick Norton, who had his arm amputated after a car crash earlier this month, with a non-football injury designation.

Miami placed Norton on the reserve/non-football injury list Sunday, making him eligble for his full salary.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol's accident report, Norton was cited with improper lane change after he pulled in front of another vehicle and made slight contact with it before he crashed into a concrete barrier in the July 4 car accident that resulted in his left arm being amputated.

"I just want to give a big thank-you, first of all, to God for me still being here. Second of all, to Jackson Medical Center. They did a great job. They took great care of me while I was in here," Norton told reporters outside the hospital after he was released last week. "Next, I would like to thank the Miami Dolphins family. They've been crazy with how much help they've been willing to give and, you know, they really didn't have to."

Norton joined the Dolphins late last season after Miami claimed him off the Panthers practice squad. He did not play in any games last season. He was selected by the Panthers in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft after three seasons with the Miami Hurricanes.