As the start of NFL training camp season begins, players will be added to the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

Already, the Texans added wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and defensive end J.J. Watt to the list for camp. Both are dealing with minor injuries, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported their stays on the list should be short.

Players can be activated from the PUP list at any point in camp.

Here's a roundup of players placed on the PUP list:

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals placed linebacker Dante Booker (back), tight end Charles Clay (knee), offensive lineman Max Garcia (knee), defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche (knee), linebacker Brooks Reed (hip), cornerback Brandon Williams (back) on PUP list to start camp.

Houston Texans

The Texans placed wide receiver DeAndre Carter, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and defensive end J.J. Watt on the active/physically unable to perform list. OLB Jamal Davis II is on the active/non-football illness list. Nose tackle Walter Palmore and tight end Kahale Warring are on the active/non-football injury list.

Chicago Bears

Ryan Pace said Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is likely to start training camp on the PUP list due to a knee sprain he sustained at the very end of the offseason program. Offensive lineman T.J. Clemmings and defensive lineman Jonathan Harris are also likely to start camp on PUP.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins placed tight end Dwayne Allen, linebacker Mike Hull and cornerback Cordrea Tankersley on the PUP list, while the team put Kendrick Norton on the reserve/non-football injury list after his crash.

New England Patriots

Running back Sony Michel and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas have been placed on the PUP list to begin training camp, according to ESPN's Field Yates.