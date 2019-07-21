Texans to Open Camp With J.J. Watt, DeAndre Hopkins on PUP List

Find out all of the NFL players who've been added to the PUP list as training camps begin.  

By Charlotte Carroll
July 21, 2019

As the start of NFL training camp season begins, players will be added to the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. 

Already, the Texans added wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and defensive end J.J. Watt to the list for camp. Both are dealing with minor injuries, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported their stays on the list should be short. 

Players can be activated from the PUP list at any point in camp.

Here's a roundup of players placed on the PUP list:

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals placed linebacker Dante Booker (back), tight end Charles Clay (knee), offensive lineman Max Garcia (knee), defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche (knee), linebacker Brooks Reed (hip), cornerback Brandon Williams (back) on PUP list to start camp.

Houston Texans

The Texans placed wide receiver DeAndre Carter, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and defensive end J.J. Watt on the active/physically unable to perform list. OLB Jamal Davis II is on the active/non-football illness list. Nose tackle Walter Palmore and tight end Kahale Warring are on the active/non-football injury list.

Chicago Bears

Ryan Pace said Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is likely to start training camp on the PUP list due to a knee sprain he sustained at the very end of the offseason program. Offensive lineman T.J. Clemmings and defensive lineman Jonathan Harris are also likely to start camp on PUP.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins placed tight end Dwayne Allen, linebacker Mike Hull and cornerback Cordrea Tankersley on the PUP list, while the team put Kendrick Norton on the reserve/non-football injury list after his crash

New England Patriots

Running back Sony Michel and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas have been placed on the PUP list to begin training camp, according to ESPN's Field Yates. 

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message