The Falcons opened training camp on Monday and had former Maryland coach DJ Durkin on the sidelines as a guest coach, according to D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Durkin was fired from his position as the Terrapins head coach on Oct. 31, 2018, in the aftermath of an investigation into his program, which partially stemmed from the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair.

Following McNair's death, reports began to surface about how Durkin ran his program and the toxic culture that was created as a result.

Durkin was initially set to be reinstated to his position following the investigation by recommendation of the board of regents, but the school decided to fire him without cause the next day and buy out the rest of his contract.