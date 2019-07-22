Tom Brady Criticized for Jumping Off a Cliff With 6-Year-Old Daughter

The quarterback posted a clip that showed the father-daughter duo leaping into the water while holding hands.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
July 22, 2019

Tom Brady is receiving some backlash after sharing a video of himself jumping off a cliff with his 6-year-old daughter Vivian.

In a video posted to his Instagram account over the weekend, Brady is heard asking Vivian whether she's ready to take the leap off the ledge into a waterfall pool in Costa Rica. Vivian nods, and Brady is shown taking his daughter's hand before counting to three and leaping into the water.

Brady wrote in the photo's caption, “If Vivi is going to be an Olympic champion one day, it probably won’t be in synchronized diving. Daddy always gives her a 10 though!”

Several users voiced their concern with Brady's parenting decision, including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

"You KNOW I have complete faith in you as a man, friend, player and father – but this just gave me anxiety. Geeezus," he wrote.

Others, like Brett Favre, were not as concerned.

"She is a 10 but old dad gets a [thumbs down]," Favre chimed in.

Brady's representatives declined to comment on the matter to multiple outlets.

