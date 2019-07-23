Dallas Cowboys Again Are World's Most Valuable Sports Team

Cowboys top Forbes' 50 most valuable sports teams list for the fourth straight year.

By Scooby Axson
July 23, 2019

The Dallas Cowboys remain the world's most valuable sports team, according to an annual list published by Forbes Magazine.

The Cowboys are worth $5 billion and top the list for the fourth straight year. The values take into account earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

The NFL also remains king as far as value is concerned, with 26 of its 32 teams appearing on the list.

The New York Yankees ($4.6 billion) are among seven MLB teams that are on the top 50 list. Real Madrid ($4.24 billion), Barcelona ($4.02 billion) and the New York Knicks ($4 billion) round out the top five.

There are seven NBA teams on the list, and there are no teams from the National Hockey League that appear. Each of the 50 teams are worth at $2.08 billion

Sixth on the list is Premier League squad Manchester United, worth $3.81 billion.

Super Bowl champion New England Patriots ($3.8 billion), the Los Angeles Lakers ($3.7 billion), Golden State Warriors ($3.5 billion) are next, with the New York Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers tying for 10th, each valued at $3.3 billion.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message