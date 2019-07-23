The Dallas Cowboys remain the world's most valuable sports team, according to an annual list published by Forbes Magazine.

The Cowboys are worth $5 billion and top the list for the fourth straight year. The values take into account earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

The NFL also remains king as far as value is concerned, with 26 of its 32 teams appearing on the list.

The New York Yankees ($4.6 billion) are among seven MLB teams that are on the top 50 list. Real Madrid ($4.24 billion), Barcelona ($4.02 billion) and the New York Knicks ($4 billion) round out the top five.

There are seven NBA teams on the list, and there are no teams from the National Hockey League that appear. Each of the 50 teams are worth at $2.08 billion

Sixth on the list is Premier League squad Manchester United, worth $3.81 billion.

Super Bowl champion New England Patriots ($3.8 billion), the Los Angeles Lakers ($3.7 billion), Golden State Warriors ($3.5 billion) are next, with the New York Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers tying for 10th, each valued at $3.3 billion.