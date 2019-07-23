Vikings cornerback Holton Hill was suspended for an additional four games on Tuesday after violating the league's substance abuse policy, the NFL announced.

Hill is now slated to miss the first eight games of the regular season. He was suspended for four games in April for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.

The Texas product played in 16 games as an undrafted rookie in 2018. He tallied 36 tackles and one interception in three starts.

Hill will be eligible to return to the field in Week 9 as the Vikings travel to Kansas City for a matchup with the Chiefs.

Minnesota finished second in the NFC North in 2018 at 8–7–1.