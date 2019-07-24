Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is coming off a foot injury, but that hasn't stopped him from setting some insane goals for the upcoming 2019 season.

"I’m not ever going to lie to you, I’m going crazy this year," Jones told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday. "I’m going crazy. I’ve been doing everything that I need to do. I’m taking care of my body. Physically and mentally, I’ll be ready to go."

When asked if he was thinking like 2,000 yards crazy, Jones was thinking bigger.

"Well, I’m not a prediction-type guy, but I might mess around and go three [thousand], you know what I’m talking about," Jones said.

Last year, Jones had 1,677 receiving yards. He set a franchise record in 2015 with 136 catches and 1,871 receiving yards.

Now 2,000 yards isn't so crazy but it's difficult— the league record is 1,964 yards, which was set by the Lions' Calvin Johnson during the 2012 season.

3,000? Now, Julio, we don't know what you're talking about.