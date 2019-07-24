Report: Packers Releasing Former Pro Bowler Mike Daniels

Mike Daniels has spent seven seasons in Green Bay since being drafted in 2012.

By Emily Caron
July 24, 2019

The Packers are releasing Pro Bowl defensive tackle Mike Daniels, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo first reported on Wednesday morning.

Daniels, 30, missed the final six games of the 2018 season due to a foot injury. The seven-season veteran tackle told reporters earlier this week that he was ready to "get back out there" when Green Bay's training camp starts on Thursday and added that his foot was "coming along."

Green Bay reportedly explored a trade of Daniels, Garafolo added, but couldn't make it happen. Daniels was due $8.1 million in base salary this season plus roster bonuses.

Since 2013, Daniels has recorded at least four sacks in every season except for 2018. He earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2017 after tallying five sacks, 49 tackles–which tied his career-high–and 14 quarterback hits. Daniels has notched 29 sacks and recorded 236 career tackles to date.

In the last three seasons, Daniels has recorded the seventh-highest pressure percentage, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Iowa product was taken by Green Bay in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

