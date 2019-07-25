Michael Thomas Doesn't Report to Saints' Training Camp While Seeking New Deal

Thomas is seeking a new deal reportedly within the $20 million range.

By Jenna West
July 25, 2019

Despite the Saints reporting to training camp on Thursday, wide receiver Michael Thomas did not join his team, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

Thomas is seeking a new deal with New Orleans and reportedly won't report to camp until both sides are in agreement, per Rapoport.

Yahoo's Charles Robinson reported on Monday that the Saints offered Thomas a deal averaging between $18 million-$19 million a year, but Thomas is looking to become the first wideout in the NFL to make $20 million per year. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Saints and Thomas have been negotiating for weeks over a new deal. Starting on Thursday, Thomas can be fined $40,000 for each day of training camp he misses.

Thomas, 26, is set to make $1.148 million in the fourth and final year of his rookie contract with the Saints this season. Last year, he caught 125 passes for 1,405 yards and nine touchdowns. He has recorded over 90 catches and 1,100 in each of his first three seasons.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message