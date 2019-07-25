Despite the Saints reporting to training camp on Thursday, wide receiver Michael Thomas did not join his team, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

Thomas is seeking a new deal with New Orleans and reportedly won't report to camp until both sides are in agreement, per Rapoport.

Yahoo's Charles Robinson reported on Monday that the Saints offered Thomas a deal averaging between $18 million-$19 million a year, but Thomas is looking to become the first wideout in the NFL to make $20 million per year. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Saints and Thomas have been negotiating for weeks over a new deal. Starting on Thursday, Thomas can be fined $40,000 for each day of training camp he misses.

Thomas, 26, is set to make $1.148 million in the fourth and final year of his rookie contract with the Saints this season. Last year, he caught 125 passes for 1,405 yards and nine touchdowns. He has recorded over 90 catches and 1,100 in each of his first three seasons.