Report: Buccaneers Sign Franchise Passing Leader Vinny Testaverde's Son

Vincent Testaverde, who is the son of former Buccaneers quarterback Vinny Testaverde, signed with Tampa Bay on Sunday

By Charlotte Carroll
July 28, 2019

Vincent Testaverde, who is the son of former Buccaneers quarterback Vinny Testaverde, signed with Tampa Bay on Sunday, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Testaverde, a quarterback as well, had tried out for the team at minicamp in May after he went undrafted. 

In one season with Albany, Testaverde threw for 1,714 yards and 11 touchdowns in eight starts in 2018. He had attended Texas Tech in 2014 before transferring to Miami for the 2015 and 2016 seasons and then Albany.

The elder Testaverde was the No. 1 pick for Tampa Bay in 1987 and is still the team's all-time passing leader with 14,820 yards. But current Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston is close to passing him with 14,628 yards.

