Welcome to my 2019 fantasy football positional rankings series. This week SI will be rolling out my projected rankings for each position, starting with the QBs on Monday.

Below you'll see my rankings for the top 35 fantasy quarterbacks. The basis for my rankings are my full-season statistical projections, but you should know that the gap in projected fantasy points from one quarterback to the next can be quite narrow. As an example, the projected difference between Baker Mayfield (QB8) and Jameis Winston (QB9) is a mere 0.02 fantasy points. And that's for the entire season—not per game.

Therefore, I've grouped players into tiers and added auction values based on 12-team, half-PPR scoring formats with $200 budgets. As you'll notice, both Mayfield and Winston fall into the same tier and have the same suggested auction value.

For blurbs on each player, and more information to defend my rankings, check out the full post here.

Rank Tier QB Team Bye Price 1 1 Patrick Mahomes​ Kansas City Chiefs​ 12​ $21​ 2 1 Andrew Luck​ Indianapolis Colts​ 6​ $18​ 3 1 Deshaun Watson​ Houston Texans​ 10​ $15​ 4 1 Aaron Rodgers​ Green Bay Packers​ 11​ $15​ 5 2 Cam Newton​​ Carolina Panthers​​ 7​​ $10​​ 6 2 Carson Wentz​ Philadelphia Eagles​ 10​ $10​ 7 2 Matt Ryan​ Atlanta Falcons​ 9​ $8​ 8 2 Baker Mayfield​ Cleveland Browns​ 7​ $8​ 9 2 Jameis Winston​ Tampa Bay Buccaneers​ 7​ $8​ 10 2 Russell Wilson​ Seattle Seahawks​ 11​ $8​ 11 2 Jared Goff​ Los Angeles Rams​ 9​ $8​ 12 3 Dak Prescott​ Dallas Cowboys​ 8​ $7​ 13 3 Drew Brees​ New Orleans Saints​ 9​ $6​ 14 3 Kyler Murray​ Arizona Cardinals​ 12​ $5​ 15 3 Mitch Trubisky​ Chicago Bears​ 6​ $5​ 16 4 Ben Roethlisberger​ Pittsburgh Steelers​ 7​ $4​ 17 4 Lamar Jackson​ Baltimore Ravens​ 8​ $3​ 18 4 Josh Allen​ Buffalo Bills​ 6​ $3​ 19 5 Kirk Cousins​ Minnesota Vikings​ 12​ $2​ 20 5 Philip Rivers​ Los Angeles Chargers​ 12​ $1​ 21 5 Tom Brady​ New England Patriots​ 10​ $1​ 22 6 Jimmy Garoppolo​ San Francisco 49ers​ 4​ $0​ 23 6 Derek Carr​ Oakland Raiders​ 6​ $0​ 24 6 Andy Dalton​ Cincinnati Bengals​ 9​ $0​ 25 6 Sam Darnold​ New York Jets​ 4​ $0​ 26 6 Matthew Stafford​ Detroit Lions​ 5​ $0​ 27 7 Marcus Mariota​ Tennessee Titans​ 11​ $0​ 28 7 Nick Foles​ Jacksonville Jaguars​ 10​ $0​ 29 7 Joe Flacco​ Denver Broncos​ 10​ $0​ 30 7 Eli Manning​ New York Giants​ 11​ $0​ 31 7 Dwayne Haskins​ Washington Redskins​ 10​ $0​ 32 7 Josh Rosen​ Miami Dolphins​ 5​ $0​ 33 7 Ryan Fitzpatrick​ Miami Dolphins​ 5​ $0​ 34 7 Case Keenum​ Washington Redskins​ 10 $0​ 35 7 Daniel Jones​ New York Giants​ 11 $0​​

Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.