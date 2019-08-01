Center Ryan Kalil ended his retirement and agreed to terms with the Jets, the team announced on Thursday.

According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Kalil discussed the move for seven weeks with the Jets before joining them.

Kalil previously spent all 12 seasons of his NFL career with the Panthers, who selected him in the second round of the 2007 draft. The 34-year-old center started in 145 games of the 148 he played with Carolina. He is a two-time first-team All-Pro and a five-time Pro Bowler. In 2016 and 2017, Kalil struggled with neck and shoulder injuries before his final season in 2018.

Kalil brings a veteran presence to the Jets, who needed to add another center. Jonotthan Harrison was filling the starting role, but Kalil will likely take over now.