Center Ryan Kalil Comes Out of Retirement to Sign With Jets

Kalil previously played for the Panthers for 12 seasons.

By Jenna West
August 01, 2019

Center Ryan Kalil ended his retirement and agreed to terms with the Jets, the team announced on Thursday.

According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Kalil discussed the move for seven weeks with the Jets before joining them.

Kalil previously spent all 12 seasons of his NFL career with the Panthers, who selected him in the second round of the 2007 draft. The 34-year-old center started in 145 games of the 148 he played with Carolina. He is a two-time first-team All-Pro and a five-time Pro Bowler. In 2016 and 2017, Kalil struggled with neck and shoulder injuries before his final season in 2018.

Kalil brings a veteran presence to the Jets, who needed to add another center. Jonotthan Harrison was filling the starting role, but Kalil will likely take over now.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message