Free agent running back Theo Riddick is signing with the Denver Broncos "barring the unexpected," 9News's Mike Klis reported on Thursday. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed the news.

According to Klis, Riddick's deal is expected to be finalized later this week after the team returns from playing in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. Riddick visited with the Saints and Broncos after being released by the Lions last week and ultimately chose Denver over New Orleans.

Drafted by the Lions out of Notre Dame in the sixth round of the 2013 NFL draft, Riddick saw expanded usage during his third year in the league, when he rushed for 133 yards and added 697 yards and three scores through the air. He signed a three-year, $11.55 million contract in 2016 and serves as the team's top running back after a season-ending injury to Ameer Abdullah in Week 2.

Riddick finished the 2018 season with 171 rushing yards and 384 yards receiving but did not score a touchdown.

Riddick joins a backfield led by Phillip Lindsay and features Royce Freeman and Devontae Booker.