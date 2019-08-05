Freddie Kitchens: Days of Inside Information, Unnamed Sources Over for Browns

No more leaks to the media under Freddie Kitchens.

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens told reporters there will be no more inside information leaked by unnamed sources from within Cleveland's organization.

The comments from Kitchens come after former Browns offensive line coach Bob Wylie went on The Zach Gelb Show on CBS Sports Radio and said that former quarterbacks coach Kenny Zampese did more than Kitchens during the Browns' turnaround at the end of the 2018 season. Kitchens countered by saying that the players were responsible for the strong finish and deserved the credit.

"The days of inside information and the days of unnamed sources and stuff like that have ended," Kitchens said. "So you’re not going to get information like that, ever. Anybody. And if I ever see it, they’re fired. Immediately. That’s the way we’re running this organization. I can take it. John Dorsey can take it. We won't crack.”

Wylie was fired while in the hospital after recovering from an ankle and knee injury that he sustained before stepping away from the team in December 2018.

