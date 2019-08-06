The official first week of the preseason gets started on Thursday, when 22 teams take the field, most seeing their initial action of training camp.

One reminder that training camp is getting ramped up is tonight's premiere of "Hard Knocks" on HBO, which features the Oakland Raiders in their final season in the bay before heading to Las Vegas in 2020.

News and Rumors

• Free agent Michael Crabtree worked out for the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, but the two sides could not agree to terms. Crabtree spent last season with the Baltimore Ravens. (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)

• Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner has “procedure” done on his lower body, but should be ready for the regular season. (ESPN 710)

• The new home of the Raiders will be named Allegiant Stadium. The airline reportedly will be paying $20 million and $25 million a year for the naming rights. (Richard N. Velotta, Las Vegas Review-Journal)

• The Jets claimed cornerback Alex Brown off waivers and waived wide receiver Quadree Henderson. (Official)

• Giants walking "fine line" with Sterling Shepard as he practices but is not supposed to be hit just yet. (Tom Rock, Newsday)

• Odell Beckham Jr. did not practice with the Browns Monday due to an illness. (Official)

• The Colts claimed running back D'Onta Foreman off waivers. (Tom Pelissero, NFL.com)