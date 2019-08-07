Training camps are well underway and as Thursday's preseason games approach, don't expect most of the league's starters to play extended snaps.

That leaves an opportunity for players to earn roster spots and impress coaches while filling in for those who are injured or sitting out the preseason.

• Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown's foot problem might be contributed to frostbite from using a cryotherapy machine. (Pro Football Talk)

• New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard says he thinks he will ready for the regular season. Shepard has been sidelined with a broken thumb. (New York Daily News)

• Tight end Niles Paul is retiring after seven NFL seasons with the Redskins and Jaguars. (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)

• Former 2nd-round pick tackle Jason Spriggs was waived/injured by the Packers. Green Bay used the roster spot to claim running back Keith Ford off waivers from the Colts. (Packers.com)

• The Lions agreed to a two-year extension with guard Joe Dahl. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• ​​​​The 49ers have activated running back Jerick McKinnon from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List. (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)