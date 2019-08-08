Football is finally back.

The Giants and Jets will ring in the start of a new football year with the first preseason matchup of 2019. The two teams will face off at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 8, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. ET.

The Jets went 4-12 last season, good for last place in the AFC East, and ended the year with a 38–3 loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Patriots. It was New York's final season under head coach Todd Bowles, who was fired and then replaced by the Dolphins' Adam Gase.

New York didn't fare much better in 2018, ending the year at 5–11 in last place in the NFC East. It was the team's first season under Pat Shurmer.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Live Stream: You can stream the game on NFL Network. You can also stream via Fubo.