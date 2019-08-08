The Dolphins have agreed to a one-year contract with defensive end Robert Nkemdiche on Thursday, the team confirmed. He will be placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Nkemdiche was released by the Cardinals on July 27 after showing up to training camp out of shape. Arizona selected him with the No. 29 pick in the 2016 NFL draft out of Mississippi State.

Nkemdiche played in 27 games over the last three seasons in Arizona. He tallied 4.5 sacks in six games last season along with 32 tackles before being placed on Injured Reserve due to a knee injury in December 2018.

The Dolphins finished second in the AFC East in 2018 at 7–9. They finished No. 27 in points allowed.