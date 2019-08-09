Antonio Brown Tried to Repaint and Then Sneak His Old Helmet Into Raiders' Practice

Antonio Brown is unhappy about the NFL's new helmet regulations.

By Jenna West
August 09, 2019

Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown really, really loves his helmet.

New NFL rules being enforced this season require players to wear helmets that are certified by the National Operating Committee for Standards and Athletic Equipment (NOCSAE). Players who fail to wear approved helmets will be disciplined, per the league.

The old helmet that Brown wore during his career with the Steelers is no longer certified by NOCSAE and therefore fails to meet the standards of the NFL's policy. Brown filed a grievance against the NFL over the new regulations.

According to NFL Network's Michael Silver, after Brown was told he couldn't wear his old helmet, he repainted it and tried to bring it to practice.

It sounds like Brown isn't exactly a Bob Ross. Silver reports Brown "repainted [the helmet] with colors approximating–but not completely mimicking–the Raiders' silver-and-black design."

Brown's grown so attached to the old helmet that he told team officials he won't play again without it, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The wide receiver reportedly believes the new helmet "interferes with his vision."

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message