Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown really, really loves his helmet.

New NFL rules being enforced this season require players to wear helmets that are certified by the National Operating Committee for Standards and Athletic Equipment (NOCSAE). Players who fail to wear approved helmets will be disciplined, per the league.

The old helmet that Brown wore during his career with the Steelers is no longer certified by NOCSAE and therefore fails to meet the standards of the NFL's policy. Brown filed a grievance against the NFL over the new regulations.

According to NFL Network's Michael Silver, after Brown was told he couldn't wear his old helmet, he repainted it and tried to bring it to practice.

It sounds like Brown isn't exactly a Bob Ross. Silver reports Brown "repainted [the helmet] with colors approximating–but not completely mimicking–the Raiders' silver-and-black design."

13) However, sometime in the next couple of weeks, Brown once again tried to take the field with his old helmet, which he had since had repainted with colors approximating—but not completely mimicking—the Raiders’ silver-and-black design... — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) August 9, 2019

Brown's grown so attached to the old helmet that he told team officials he won't play again without it, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The wide receiver reportedly believes the new helmet "interferes with his vision."