Mitchell Trubisky 2019 Fantasy Football Player Profile

Player: Mitchell Trubisky

Team: Chicago Bears

Shawn Childs rank: QB3

In 2018, Trubisky ranked 15th in QB scoring in four-point TD leagues despite missing two games with a right shoulder injury. He went 11-3 on the season and showed growth in his completion rate (66.6%). Trubisky gained 3,644 combined yards with 27 TDs and 12 interceptions. He continues to show explosiveness as a runner (68/421/3) and his upside would be even more immense if he used his legs more often. His first shining moment last year came in Week 4 when Trubisky gained 407 combined yards with six TDs. He also added three other high-impact games (363 total yards and 3 TDs in Week 6, 414/3 in Week 7 and 373/4 in Week 10).

Even with his success, Trubisky did deliver too many pothole games over his last seven starts (four games with fewer than 175 yards passing with three combined TDs). His movements in the pocket and running ability give me an Aaron Rodgers feel, but he needs to display growth in his playmaking ability closer to the end zone. In order to become a viable week-to-week starter in fantasy football, Trubisky will need to lead Chicago to more touchdowns in the red zone rather than settling for field goals.

Last year, Trubisky helped fantasy owners win multiple million dollar checks in DFS tournaments. He has an upside pass-catching back in Tarik Cohen, along with three steady receiving options at WR and TE. His next step points to 4,500 combined yards with 32-plus TDs and a top 12 ranking at the QB position. This could be the season Trubisky truly breaks out as an elite quarterback in the tough NFC North.

