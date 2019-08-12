After the first week of preseason games, there is more news on what's happening off the field than actually on it.

The biggest story continues to be the saga surrounding Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown, who has reportedly threatened to retire if he is not allowed to wear a certain type of helmet.

Brown continues to be out with a foot injury suffered when he got frostbite after using a cryotherapy machine.

Stay up to date with the latest rumors and news around the league.

News and Rumors:

• The Baltimore Ravens traded kicker Kaare Vedvik to the Minnesota Vikings for an undisclosed draft pick. (Team announcement)

• Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden says that quarterback Dwayne Haskins still has time to earn starting job and hopes to name his QB1 after third preseason game. (Albert Breer, The MMQB)

• Broncos running back Theo Riddick suffered a shoulder fracture during Thursday night's preseason game at Seattle and will be out for six to eight weeks. (Mike Klis, 9News)

• New York Jets kicker Chandler Catanzaro retires at age 28. Catanzaro made 119 of his 142 field goal attempts during his career.

• The Vikings will release long snapper Kevin McDermott. (Tom Pelissero, NFL.com)

• The Green Packers claim cornerback Derrick Jones off of waivers from the New York Jets. (Team announcement)

• New York Jets cornerback Trumaine Johnson is out indefinitely after injuring a hamstring Sunday in practice. (Rich Cimini, ESPN.com)

• The Broncos have waived OLB Jeff Holland. (Ryan O'Halloran, Denver Post)