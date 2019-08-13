Report: Patriots Waive QB Danny Etling After Failed Conversion to Wide Receiver

Etling was bumped from New England's quarterback draft chart after the Patriots selected of Auburn QB Jarrett Stidham in April's draft. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 13, 2019

The Patriots waived quarterback Danny Etling on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Etling had spent much of the offseason transitioning to wide receiver in hopes of remaining on New England's roster. But the LSU product was a casualty in the Patriots' roster crunch after their acquisition of tight end Eric Saubert on Monday.

New England drafted Etling in the seventh round of the 2018 draft. He spent his rookie season on the practice squad, but still traveled with the team to road games at the request of head coach Bill Belichick, per ESPN's Mike Reiss.

The Patriots' selection of Auburn QB Jarrett Stidham in the 2019 draft led to Etling's attempted position change during the offseason. Veteran Brian Hoyer is currently Tom Brady's backup, and Stidham is the third-string quarterback. 

Etling wouldn't have been the first Patriot to line up at wideout despite a history at quarterback. Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman played quarterback at Kent State before spending the last nine seasons as a receiver with New England. 

