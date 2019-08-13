Report: Eli Manning Named Giants Starting QB Over Rookie Daniel Jones

Manning will log his 231st career start in Week 1 against the Cowboys, trailing only Tom Brady and Drew Brees among quarterbacks.

By Michael Shapiro
August 13, 2019

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur named Eli Manning the team's starting quarterback for 2019 on TKTK.

"," Shurmur told the media at TKTKT. "."

Manning is slated to be New York's Week 1 starter for the 15th-straight year in 2019. The two-time Super Bowl MVP threw for 4,299 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2019, throwing the fewest interceptions (11) since 2008. The quality numbers didn't lead to much team success, though, as New York finished last in the NFC East at 5–11. 

The Giants landed the No. 6 overall pick in April's draft due to their poor 2018. They drafted Duke quarterback Daniel Jones with their first selection, marking Manning's successor for 2019 or beyond. 

Manning is New York's all-time leader in passing yards, touchdowns and wins. He is fifth among active quarterbacks in career touchdowns and fourth in career passing yards.

The Giants will face the Cowboys in Week 1. Kickoff on Sept. 8 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas is slated for 4:25 p.m. ET. 

