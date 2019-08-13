Welcome to the SI Fantasy Football newsletter!

Position Rankings

SI is excited to have Kevin Hanson aboard this year as our fantasy rankings expert. His rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years. Kevin has already released position rankings, auction prices and blurbs for his top 35 QBs, 70 RBs, 70 WRs, 35 TEs and 15 K/DST each.

He also ranked his Top 200.

Check out his comprehensive write-ups on everyone from Patrick Mahomes, Saquon Barkley and Julio Jones to David Montgomery, Marquise Brown and Alexander Mattison. You’re not ready to win your fantasy draft until you’ve scoured his lists.

FullTime Fantasy

We’re also really excited to have FullTime Fantasy as part of the SI Fantasy family this year. They have a whole network of experts and premium tools that we’ll be incorporating into our coverage. Here are some of their first posts:

• Andy Isabella, Devin Singletary and 10 more sleepers.

• Drew Brees, Antonio Brown and nine more potential busts.

• Jameis Winston, Leonard Fournette and eight more bounceback players.

• Lamar Jackson, Michael Gallup and eight more breakout players.

• Frankie “Fantasy” Taddeo and Adam Ronis debate whether or not Todd Gurley should be a first-round pick.

• A detailed strategy guide for drafting your quarterback.

And much, much more on the way.

