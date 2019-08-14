Kyler Murray 2019 Fantasy Football Player Profile

Kyler Murray projects as Shawn Childs' QB6 this season. 

By Shawn Childs
August 14, 2019

Player: Kyler Murray

Team: Arizona Cardinals

Shawn Childs rank: QB6

Murray is a viable upside QB1 who may offer his best value over the second half of the season.

After a slow start to his college career, Murray finally earned a starting opportunity in 2018 for the Oklahoma Sooners. His arm played well (4,361 passing yards with 42 TDs and seven Ints) leading to a high completion rate (69.0 %). The best part of his game came on the ground where Murray rushed for 1,001 yards on 140 carries (7.2 yards per rush) while chipping in with another 12 TDs.

Murray lacks the NFL profile as far as size (5’10” and 205 lbs.), but his arm is exceptional, and his legs are electric. Murray shows patience in the pocket with a great feel for the pass rush. When he reaches the second level of the defense, he has the ability to force defenders to end up flat-footed. This creates impactful running plays while barely getting touched. His game is built on a laser arm with an eye for the long bomb.

Murray’s 2019 Fantasy Outlook

At the next level, Murray will need to find a balance between running and passing while making sure to avoid big hits. His explosiveness is a great trait, and he has a winning attitude. With more experience and coaching, Murray will push his way to an elite level in the NFL.

Arizona has a top pass-catching back, a veteran WR and a developing second WR. The Cardinals will chase in many games, which should lead to 3,500 passing yards by default while expecting a minimum of one passing TD per game. Murray will score at least six rushing TDs while averaging over 50 yards rushing a game.

Check out more of our 2019 player profiles.

Looking for a more accurate measure of where experts are drafting a certain player? Advanced ADP is based on the 10 most recent high-stakes fantasy football drafts. Things change fast. Find out the exact window of opportunity for the key players you are looking to target the most. Check out Advanced ADP at FullTime Fantasy.

