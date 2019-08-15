Report: NFLPA Issues 'Work Stoppage Guide' To Players

NFLPA reportedly issues players a "work stoppage guide" in case of a strike or lockout after the 2020 season.

By Scooby Axson
August 15, 2019

The NFL Players Association has issued a "work stoppage guide" to players to guide them through a possible work stoppage that could occur at the end of the 2020 season, reports ESPN.com's Dan Graziano.

There hasn't been much in the way of news in reaching a new collective bargaining agreement, but the NFL and NFLPA have met at least five times since the end of the season, with the latest meeting coming last week in Chicago.

The current CBA expires in March 2021.

The guide, which was obtained by ESPN, gives players suggestions in the case they start missing checks due to a players strike or the owners lock them out.

According to the report, the guide encourage players to ssve at least half of each paycheck, cut down on going out to eat, avoid signing long-term leases on rental property and rent instead of buying a new home.

The guide also clears up matters of what players have access to, and maintains they are not sure if players under contract will be drug tested during any work stoppage.

Both sides reportedly hoped to reach an agreement on a new collective bargaining before the 2019 regular season begins on Sept. 5.

