Player: Saquon Barkley

Team: New York Giants

Shawn Childs rank: RB1

In his rookie season, Barkley gained 2,028 combined yards with 15 TDs and 91 catches while receiving 352 touches. His impact value came from his scoring ability and seven runs over 40 yards (highest total in the NFL). Over the first nine games of the season, Barkley rushed for over 100 yards twice, but he did gain 100 combined yards in six other games. His value as a runner took off in Week 11. Over his final seven games, he rushed for over 100 yards in five games, highlighted by a four-game stretch (637 combined yards with six TDs and 16 catches).

Unfortunately, Barkley let fantasy owners down in Week 14 when he posted a poor game (56 combined yards with four catches). That said, The reigning NFC Rookie of the Year is a complete beast with workhorse value on all three downs. Barkley is a top-three draft choice.

The only question mark surrounding Barkley is the ultimate upside of the Giants’ scoring ability. I know one thing for sure: I need to have multiple pieces of this stud in 2019 as his game is too explosive to miss out on an exceptional ride. If New York plays from the lead in more games, I could see over 400-plus touches with 2,300-plus yards and a run at 20-plus TDs with a high floor each week.

Check out more of our 2019 player profiles.

Looking for a more accurate measure of where experts are drafting a certain player? Advanced ADP is based on the 10 most recent high-stakes fantasy football drafts. Things change fast. Find out the exact window of opportunity for the key players you are looking to target the most. Check out Advanced ADP at FullTime Fantasy.