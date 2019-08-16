Player: Le’Veon Bell

Team: New York Jets

Shawn Childs rank: RB5

The Steelers didn’t give Bell a new contract, which ended up leading to a full season holdout. Over 62 games in his career, Bell has 42 TDs but has never scored more than 11 TDs in any single season. Bell is a great NFL back who can do it all. In his NFL career, he’s averaged 24.9 touches and 129 combined yards per game. Last year, the Jets’ RBs combined for 361 rushes for 1,452 yards and 10 TDs in the run game, plus 68 catches for 599 yards and two additional TDs on 102 targets.

Based on these stats, New York has a floor of 463 chances for its RBs with over 2,000 combined yards and a dozen TDs.

Bell should receive 90% of the RB chances if used in New York as he was with the Steelers. With 350 touches in 2019, Bell has the opportunity to gain 1,700-plus yards with double-digit TDs and 75-plus catches. His offensive line isn’t great, and defenses may try to stack the box vs. the run, but the Jets have been trying to beef up the line. Bell’s patient style will lead to many small plays on the ground in this offense, but his explosiveness should shine through in many games. My starting point in his value is a step below his opportunity with the Steelers until New York proves it’s way on offense.

