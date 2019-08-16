Player: Alvin Kamara

Team: New Orleans Saints

Shawn Childs rank: RB2

If the Saints find their rhythm in the passing game, Kamara will regain his big-play ability while offering more upside in TDs and yards.

With Mark Ingram suspended for four games, Kamara busted out of the gates with 611 combined yards with six TDs and 35 catches. He provided exceptional value in the passing game (35/336/1). Over his last 12 games, Kamara never rushed for over 90 yards in any games while also losing his explosiveness in the passing game (under 50 yards receiving in 11 contests). On the year, he gained over 100 combined yards in seven games while averaging 18.3 touches. His value in the passing game remains high (81/709/4) while falling short of expectations in the run game (194/883/14). In his two years in the NFL, Kamara has 31 TDs in 31 outings.

New Orleans will rotate in a second back on early downs plus run those gimmick plays with Taysom Hill at the league line. At a minimum, Kamara will see growth in his opportunity by 10 percent. His starting point for me in 2019 is 300-plus touches for 1,900 combined yards with a run at 20-plus TDs and 90-plus catches.

