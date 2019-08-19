Seahawks Rookie Wideout DK Metcalf to Undergo Knee Surgery

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf will undergo knee surgery Tuesday.

By Charlotte Carroll
August 19, 2019

Seahawks rookie wide receiver DK Metcalf will undergo knee surgery Tuesday, head coach Pete Carroll told reporters following Seattle's preseason loss to the Vikings on Sunday. 

There were no details on the type of surgery. According to NFL Network's Pelissero, Metcalf’s injury happened a few days ago, and doctors have a clear look on the MRI and think it will be a quick recovery.

When Pelissero asked if Metcalf had a shot to play in Week 1, Carroll repeated the team is optimistic.

Metcalf was a second-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft out of Ole Miss. 

The Seahawks open the season against the Bengals on Sept. 8. 

