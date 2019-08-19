The agent for Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown says that he and his client, in conjunction with the league, are trying to come up with a solution to solve the helmet issue that has kept him out of training camp practices.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus was on WSVN-TV Sunday night and provided an update on Brown.

Antonio Brown's agent -- @RosenhausSports -- provides an update on where AB stands with the Raiders after GM Mike Mayock's comments today about Brown being "all in or all out." pic.twitter.com/VWOBfzPvwH — 7 Sports Xtra (@7SportsXtra) August 19, 2019

"We’ve worked very closely with the Raiders, and we will continue to work very closely with the Raiders,” Rosenhaus said. “I’m not sure that we agree that we’ve exhausted all the options, as [Raiders G.M.] Mike Mayock said. But there’s no doubt it’s still an ongoing process. We are trying to work with the team and the league and the union to come up with a solution. We haven’t figured it out yet. To say that AB is upset about the decision to not let him wear his helmet is accurate, but we’re still processing it and figuring it out. I wouldn’t make too much about him not being there today, as much as we’re still trying to come up with a solution that works for everyone.”

Rosenhaus' interview came the same day that Raiders general manager Mike Mayock explained Brown's absence from camp.

"At this point, we've pretty much exhausted all avenues of relief," Mayock said. "So from our perspective, it's time for him to be all in or all out," he said.

Brown has already left camp once due to issues with his feet after they became frostbitten from a cryotherapy machine and has lost a grievance in efforts to play with his old helmet.

The Raiders have two preseason games left: against the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks before starting the regular season on Monday, Sept. 9 at home against the Denver Broncos.