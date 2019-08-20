The Cowboys have reached a long-term extension with linebacker Jaylon Smith who was set to become a restricted free agent after this season, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Extension talks with Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper are still ongoing.

Smith, who was a projected top-five pick, suffered a major injury to his knee in 2016. He tore two ligaments and suffering nerve damage. Instead, the Cowboys took him at No. 34 overall in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft.

The 24-year-old Smith started every game last season and recorded 121 tackles, four sacks and two forced fumbles.